Buckle up for the cinematic official launch trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

With the anticipated release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle due to hit Xbox Series X|S consoles, the PC and Game Pass in just about a week, Bethesda Softworks and Machine Games dropped off a timely Official Launch Trailer for the title to keep the hype level up there.

We’re certainly excited for the new Indy videogame experience, and our own Brendan Reilly is hard at work on the game right this minute, so expect our review in the very near future. But for now… make sure to check out the cinematic new trailer.

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:



Adventure calls on December 9 in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle! Indy’s latest unforgettable adventure is almost here. Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Get ready to don your fedora and whip as you step into the shoes of the legendary archaeologist — Indiana Jones. Embark on an epic globetrotting adventure in a race against enemy forces to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Great Circle. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on December 9 on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass. Play it day one on Game Pass, or up to 3 days early by pre-ordering Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Collector’s Edition.