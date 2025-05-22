Warhammer Skulls Showcase reveals plenty of titles which will get you off the golden throne!

Warhammer Skulls is a showcase for all Warhammer related video games and the latest iteration of the program certainly delivered with numerous new titles and updates to existing titles were revealed to us by by Rahul Kohli, whose credits include iZombie, Harley Quinn and of course to the Warhammer community, the voice of Ultramarine Sternguard Veteran Malum Caedo in Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun.

I’m not going to walk through everything announced (I don’t even know what Talisman Digital 5th Edition is…) and you can tell my interest in the setting is relatively skin deep since my interactions with the setting usually involve binging Majorkill, Chapter Master Valrak, Weshammer and or lore video creators and video games…of course. That said the announcements that piqued my interest were the remaster of the first Space Marine title now rechristened Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition, the sequel to Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun…the aptly named Boltgun 2 and odd little free title set in the Boltgun universe, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Words of Vengeance…which is an on rails typing game featuring Malum Caedo and is 100% free!

Today’s festivities also starts a sale on all Warhammer related games on the digital marketplaces of Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Microsoft store, the App Store, Google Play and others. Fill out your Warhammer Games collection or nab some in-game resources at a discounted rate.

Truly the Emperor of Mankind blesses us gamers with such a wonderful bounty!

The BIGGEST event in the Warhammer video games summer calendar, Warhammer Skulls is BACK! ​ An action-packed showcase kicked off the festival today, including thrilling announcements for brand new titles, content updates and world premieres. ​ Hosted by Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Death and Other Details), Warhammer Skulls today exclusively revealed the world premiere of the sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, as well as Owlcat’s next massive cRPG – Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy. ​ The original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine gets PC, Steam and Xbox Game Pass 4K enhanced Master Crafted Edition, launching June 10th. ​ Other exciting news included: a huge free update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 after its multi-million selling launch last year, with a new Siege mode announced for June 26th, as well as a new paid Arbites Class DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide set to arrive June 23rd. And if the world premieres and announcements weren’t enough, this Warhammer Skulls you can return to the very first millions selling Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War with its newly announced, enhanced and full monitor resolution supported Definitive Edition launching later this year. Then delve into the surprise launch of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance for FREE and type to kill your way to victory over on Steam now; meanwhile, players will be able to experience the full 1.0 PC launch of Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks on Skulls, with new maps and vehicles. Games Workshop, along with their licensed partners, also revealed an exciting upcoming collaboration with RUST; Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader announced its next DLC, Lex Imperialis, will introduce the fearsome Arbitrators, new companions, new locations, and a new archetype alongside the announcement of Season Pass 2; and last year’s Warhammer Skulls world premiere, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II gets another big reveal featuring the Leagues of Votann – whether they are allies or enemies is yet to be seen! ; And finally, eight Warhammer video games will be part of the Free Play Days over on Xbox from May 22nd to May 26th, including previous Warhammer Skulls world premiere Rogue Trader, as well as Darktide, Mechanicus, Chaos Gate: Daemon Hunters and Shootas, Blood & Teef! Also announced during the showcase: Total War: Warhammer III – The next DLC name was revealed: Tides of Torment. ​ We also got to see the next Legendary Lord teased, coming this Summer Talisman Digital 5th Edition – Talisman Alliances: ​ Fate Beckons was announced, a new cooperative DLC based on the boardgame expansion. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – A new major free update was revealed which will include a Crusade game mode, Dominions and Orks Boyz with Choppa, alongside a new paid Deeds of Fallen DLC. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – The game will be available on Game Pass as part of Skulls, whilst the third Level of the Verminous Dreams campaign has been released as a free update. Blood Bowl 3 – A new season with a new faction will be launching June 10th. The Khorne Team, has been announced as part of the event, alongside a sale and a free item for players: the coach for the Khorne Team. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus – A new faction, the Adeptus Custodes, is released for the popular game. Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge – The Emperor’s Children will be available as a new faction from Skulls. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – A new units DLC is released, Onslaught pack is available now- as well as the base game being available Free 2 Keep on Steam during the week of Skulls. Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000 – Pre-registration opens for this brand new grand strategy mobile game, launching late 2025 Warhammer Combat Cards – ​ Daemon Primarch Angron is released as the next ​ Supreme Commander card in game Counter-Strike 2 – New Warhammer 40,000 in game stickers based on tabletop decals will be available on Steam. The ninth annual festival of Warhammer video games will run from May 22nd until May 29th, players will be able to access discounts – including up to 90% off on Warhammer titles, offers, promotions, time-limited exclusives, new content, free games and updates, plus DLCs across the Warhammer video gaming catalogue on the biggest video gaming platforms including Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, ​ Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, GOG, Apple, Geforce Now, and many more. ​ Head on over to warhammer-community.com/skulls to link to all the platforms with offers and get all the latest news!