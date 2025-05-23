KEYJAM mode to make the CRKD Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller one controller to play them all!

The CRKD Guitar Controller has yet to hit the market, but the team at CRKD just revealed a new feature which could be a game changer! Introducing KEYJAM mode, a new setting which makes the guitar get recognized as a keyboard and mouse on PC, Xbox, PS4 and PS5. Simply set the guitar to mode 9 (Really CRKD…you couldn’t create an 11 setting on the dial?) and you’ll be able to experience Fortnite Festival regardless of the platform you’re on.

Want to get really weird, maybe write your next school paper using the controller. While I’m sure there aren’t enough buttons on the guitar to do it, you can configure what keys bind to what button with the CRKD CTRL app. Will I try to browse the internet using CRKD Guitar control…with this KEYJAM mode it’s certainly going to be a lot easier to pull off this silly task!

The CRKD line of Guitar controllers are set to ship in Mid to Late July, you can secure yours at the CRKD website.

The CRKD Guitar Controller Just Got Even Better!! (HUGE Update)



