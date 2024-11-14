Mortal Kombat 1 posits “Do You like Scary Movies?” as they show more of Ghostface in Kombat Pack 2

When Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack 2 was announced and Ghostface one of the characters revealed, I’m sure plenty of folks were confused…present company included. Here was a character who is pretty much just a costume of various non-powered humans who were serial killers. However those who doubt Ed Boon and his team at NetherRealm do so at your own peril as the latest trailer shows…they’ve crafted a character that would be one to be reckoned with.

The newest clip shows Ghostface in action, he’s voiced by Roger L. Jackson the man who is the “voice” of the character whenever the character spoke. Whoever worked on recording stabbing sounds had to work overtime as nearly all of Ghostface’s moves involve plunging his hunting knife into the flesh of his opponent. The character’s second fatality which is showcased towards the end of the trailer even calls back to what everyone was thinking when the character was revealed and it certainly got me to chuckle. Ghostface is set to terrorize the Mortal Kombat Universe when he arrives for owners of Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns on November 19th and sold individually for non-Khaos Reigns owners on November 26th.

November 19th will also see the start of the game’s Twitch Drops campaign, where owners of the game can link their WB Games account to Twitch, watch participating streams for a set amount of time to earn color palettes for Kameo Fighter versions of Sub Zero and Frost. Don’t dawdle for too long as the campaign will close on November 26th.

Kombat Pack 2 still has 2 characters left to release and they’re both tied to Arnold Schwarzenegger films. The first is Conan the Barbarian, and the second is the T-1000, Arnie’s nemesis from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The release date for these characters are still to be revealed, but given how in-character the other guest character’s movesets are I’m sure we’re in for a treat when they’re revealed.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Ghostface/Kombat Pack 2 screens:



Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Ghostface Gameplay Trailer



