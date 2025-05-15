Is Mortal Kombat 1 Komplete? WB Games announces Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition

Mortal Kombat 1 sought to reboot the much beloved fighting game franchise with a take which saw Liu Kang ascending to godhood and reshaping the universe to his vision. Perhaps this experiment has come to a conclusion for the time being as Warner Bros. Games announced Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition.

This edition compiles everything that has been released for the title and some additional cosmetics for the title which was originally released in 2023. This includes Kombat Pack 1 which saw the return of kombatants such as Takeda, Ermac, Quan Chi as well as guest fighters Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Homelander. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns sees the return of Havik who seeks to throw the multiverse into Chaos in this storyline expansion which brings even more familiar faces back to the fold such as Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot. Kombat Pack 2 makes those three previously mentioned characters playable along with guest Ghostface, T-1000 and Conan the Barbarian. The package also includes all the kameo fighters released after launch, Shang Tsung who was pre-order incentive fighter, Cosmetics such as Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, Jean-Claude Van Damme voice/skin for Johnny Cage, skins based on the 2021 Mortal Kombat film and it’s upcoming sequel as well as 1250 Dragon Krystals to spend as you wish in the in-game store.

The price of entry for those who haven’t dipped their toes into the Mortal Kombat 1 pool will be $69.99 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Switch owners inexplicably will receive a $10 discount at $59.99. For those who wish to upgrade to the Definitive edition can purchase an upgrade bundle for $59.99 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 and $49.99 on the Switch.

So with this chapter of Mortal Kombat closed for the time being, what NetherRealm Studios will be up to next…well that could be anyone’s guess.

Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition – Official Launch Trailer



