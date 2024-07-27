Mortal Kombat 1 new season and story content revealed at San Diego Comic Con

If this is what khaos brings…then I’m a fan of khaos. Today NetherRealm Studios revealed that Mortal Kombat 1 will be getting an expansion dubbed Khaos Reigns along with a 2nd Kombat Pack which will bring familiar names with new faces.

Khaos Reigns will take place after Mortal Kombat 1’s story mode after Fire God Liu Kang and his forces have thwarted the mysterious forces threatening the New Era. Unfortunately their reprieve is short as another appears in the horizon as the Titan Havik has rallied his forces to bring khaos to the new timeline! We’re likely to meet and perhaps sample some of the kombatants that will debut in Kombat Pack 2.

It’s quite a ninja heavy pack as Noob Saibot, Cyrax and Sektor will be the returning faces debuting in this pack. Noob Saibot is a phantom warrior whose soul was originally that of the Lin Kuei’s grandmaster Bi-Han. Cyrax is a member of the Zaki, a Lin Kuei sub clan (An African expansion?) and Sektor is a master armorer who serves as Sub Zero’s lieutenant. In this continuity both are women and are wearing advanced armor rather than cyborg-ized ninja. This trio will be available as soon as Khaos Reigns expansion launches on September 24th. The remainder of the pack’s fighters will all be guest characters and their release dates will be announced at a later date. Joining Homelander, Omni-Man and Peacekeeper are Scream’s Ghostface, Terminator’s T-1000 and Conan the Barbarian. Each guest character will feature the voice and face (where applicable) by the actors who originally portrayed them!

In an update that will align with the release of Khaos Reigns, Animalities will be returning to the Mortal Kombat franchise! Unlike the older depictions where the animals seemingly have an ephemeral glow, these transformations look fearsome and the violence they inflict are nothing to squawk at!

Khaos Reigns will be available on September 24th 2024, players can pre-order now to receive 4 costumes for Scorpion, Sub Zero, Mileena and Noob Saibot.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Official Announcement Trailer



