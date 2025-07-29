Clean up Tromaville as Toxic Crusaders gets a December 4th, 2025 release date

News from Tromaville! The long awaited beat’em up featuring that burgeoning burg’s odd ball super team, the Toxic Crusaders has finally revealed its release date! Players can take control of Toxie, Ybonne, Junkyard, Nozone, Major Disaster Headbanger and even Toxie’s mom, Mrs. Junko as they take a white knuckle tour of Tromaville as they battle Dr. Killemoff and his Radiation Rangers.

It was always odd that some network executive thought a property from the niche Troma Studios would be a great kids property, but nonetheless the cartoon has garnered quite a cult following despite its short run. This game seeks to expand the world of Toxic Crusaders, hopefully giving the cartoon a second season that it never got back in the 80s.

So on December 4th, invite some friends over, pick your favorite crusader and keep Tromaville clean of Killemoff and his crew! In the meantime if you want to take a quick jaunt, the game does have a demo you can play right now available on Steam.

Toxic Crusaders will be available on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.

Toxic Crusaders – Release Date Trailer



