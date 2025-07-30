Tune into a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase tomorrow morning



As rumored, Nintendo has indeed scheduled a fresh new Nintendo Direct for the last day of this month, July 31st, bright and early in the morning. The details are a bit slim, though the Direct will be Partner-focused, feature Switch and Switch 2 software and be around 25 minutes.

Make sure to set a reminder for the 6:00am PT/9:00am ET stream below, and check back afterwards for coverage of anything interesting.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025



Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025

Join us for a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase on July 31 at 6 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games from our publishing partners