The Walking Dead’s Rick, Michonne and Daryl join Dead by Daylight’s roster beginning today

After almost a decade, Dead by Daylight is still going quite strong thanks to a steady stream of thoughtful game updates and of course, the addition of popular and iconic new characters to the roster.

We are surprised it took this long, but Rick, Michonne, and Daryl, the most well-known survivors of The Walking Dead, have joined the cast of available characters for the multiplayer horror-themed title beginning… right now! And there’s a selection of outfits too, since that’s obviously important.

The Walking Dead Collection includes the following Outfits:

Rick Grimes – Daryl Dixon (Legendary)

Rick Grimes – Last Day On Earth

Rick Grimes – Brutal Awakening

Michonne Grimes – The Next World

Michonne Grimes – What We Become

See the details from the studio below along with the launch trailer.

Dead by Daylight | The Walking Dead | Launch Trailer



Dead by Daylight’s banner year rolls on as the hit horror multiplayer game welcomes yet another game-changing franchise with AMC’s The Walking Dead. From intense character-driven narratives, to unrivalled world-building, to a knack for indelible cultural moments, The Walking Dead has been a staple of the horror landscape for the past 15 years. Now, Rick, Michonne, and Daryl (via Legendary Outfit) will step into The Fog to test their resolve in unimaginable new ways with Dead by Daylight: The Walking Dead, available now. For both fans of the series and gamers alike, the inclusion of Rick, Michonne, and Daryl is about more than simply leaning in for the chance to play as these beloved characters. It’s about continuing their journeys in one of horror’s most brutal shared universes – one that celebrates their brand of survival and tension, while placing them alongside other timeless icons of the genre. “Getting the chance to welcome these incredible characters that we all love into the Dead by Daylight universe is a huge thrill for us,” shared Dave Richard, Senior Creative Director on Dead by Daylight. “It’s rare that Survivors enter our game with an existing connection that runs this deep. Not only are they the perfect duo to take on The Entity’s Realm based on their skills and experiences, but they’ve also got this very unique relationship for two Dead by Daylight Survivors which we’re excited to represent.” “The Walking Dead has given fans some of the most iconic survivors in all of horror,” said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games & Franchise at AMC. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Behaviour Interactive to put their survival skills to the test in The Fog. And I can state with confidence that the Entity is about to find out, it’s messing with the wrong people.” Despite closing in on its 10-year anniversary, Dead by Daylight is arguably having one of its biggest years to date thanks to an outstanding run of franchises joining the game in 2025. After making a splash in Japan with the extremely popular Tokyo Ghoul Chapter, Dead by Daylight released its most requested, and best performing Chapter ever with Five Nights at Freddy’s. Now, the inclusion of The Walking Dead adds even more legendary characters to the game’s shared universe where Killers and Survivors from every corner of the horrorsphere collide. Dead by Daylight: The Walking Dead is available now on all supported platforms.