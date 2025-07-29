PS Plus games for August 2025: Lies of P, Day Z, My Hero One’s Justice 2

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for August 2025 — just in time for the service’s big 15th Anniversary! The lineup will include Lies of P, Day Z, My Hero One’s Justice 2 for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be August 5th, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to queue up your downloads at that point.

But wait, there’s more! There will also be an assortment of PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Avatars as part of the celebration too, also listed below.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab July’s 2025’s titles before they are gone.

PlayStation 15th Anniversary Avatars

As we announced a couple of weeks ago, the PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary celebrations are still going strong, and we’re excited to reveal a few more surprises! Starting August 5, PlayStation Plus members can claim a special set of 15th Anniversary Avatars, featuring fan-favorite titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal, all available at no additional cost. Lies of P | PS5, PS4

This macabre Soulslike draws its inspiration from an unlikely source: The Adventures of Pinocchio. In this grim reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s treasured tale, Pinocchio is trying to find the mysterious Mr. Geppetto. His journey takes him to Krat, a Belle Époque-inspired city whose humanity has been lost to madness and killer puppets. Pinocchio must battle for survival using a range of weapons and swappable Legion Arms with special abilities. He will also encounter non-hostile characters, but you will have to help him lie to fulfil his dream of becoming human. Day Z | PS4

DayZ is a hardcore survival game where up to 60 players must strive to endure a post-apocalyptic world populated by frenzied infected and other survivors. DayZ includes the original iconic map of Chernarus and Livonia – the dense 163 km2 map which lets players experience the hardcore survival hit in a whole new environment. With no checkpoints or saves, when you die, you lose everything and have to start over. My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4

My Hero One’s Justice 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas!