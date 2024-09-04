See the reimagined Sektor in action in the latest Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns gameplay trailer

Heads up Mortal Kombat 1 players, NeatherRealm and WB Games are coming in hot with new details for the big Khaos Reigns expansion that’s due to hit all platforms on September 24th, 2024. The latest drop includes a gameplay trailer showing off Sektor in action, who has evolved quite a bit from the Mortal Kombat 3 days. The video highlights pretty much her entire moveset — from the explosive advanced weaponry to her amusing Animality.

For those out of the loop on Khaos Reigns, Sektor is one of 6 new characters being added to the game’s roster alongside Cyrax and Noob Saibot, and guest fighters Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian.

Check out the new video below and some updated game details, and stay tuned for the release and additional info and media.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Sektor Gameplay Trailer:



Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Sektor Gameplay Trailer

Warner Bros. Games today released a new Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns gameplay trailer spotlighting Sektor, one of six new playable characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the expansion. The trailer features an in-depth look at Sektor’s abilities and moveset, along with story elements that provide insight into her unique role within the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. In Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era, Sektor grew up immersed in Lin Kuei culture – her father was its master armorer, and her mother was a leading warrior. This vast knowledge of weaponry and formidable martial skills passed down from her parents make Sektor a kombatant like no other. Sensing a kindred spirit, Sub-Zero shared with her his grand vision for the Lin Kuei’s future and chose her to become his most trusted lieutenant. Now Sektor will force the Lin Kuei to evolve and those who cannot change will be eliminated. Sektor’s deadly moveset is on full display in the new trailer, showcasing her advanced weaponry to demolish opponents, including a flamethrower, missile strikes, and rocket thrusters for enhanced movement and hovering ability. The video also teases Sektor’s Animality, the brutal finishing move allowing her to morph into a rhinoceros to annihilate her defeated opponents. The fan favorite Animalities will be available as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release on Sept. 24. Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. The expansion features the next phase in the genre-defining narrative centered around peace and anarchy with all-new Story mode chapters (available on Sept. 24), along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date). Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 11 a.m. EDT for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). All Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns pre-orders will receive four new character skins, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and klassic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24).