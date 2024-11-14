Nintendo eShop Update: LEGO Horizon Adventures, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D

October to mid-November is usually the busiest time on the new release calendar for high-profile games, and this week’s eShop update is no exception. This week the Switch is getting LEGO Horizon Adventures, marking the debut of one of PlayStation’s iconic characters on a Nintendo platform. This week also sees the Switch debut of adorable cat platformer Stray, the HD-2D remake of DRAGON QUEST III, Harry Potter-inspired sports in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and lots and lots of other new games.

    • MySims: Cozy Bundle – Relax with two lovable tales of creativity and discovery in MySims and MySims Kingdom. Enter worlds that are full of mysteries to solve, locations to unlock and quirky townies in need of your help! In MySims, building and decorating your own house is just the beginning. Develop a whole town, craft furniture and track down Blueprints to unlock more building types. In MySims Kingdom, you can collect Mana and use it to create items, furniture and house parts for a variety of fun locations. There are so many options to discover! MySims: Cozy Bundle is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 19! Pre-order is available now!
    • LEGO Horizon Adventures – Explore a LEGO world inspired by the events of Horizon, teeming with lush forests and tall mountains where colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO elements. Join Aloy and a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize to your heart’s content and take on action-packed battles solo or with a friend locally and online*. LEGO Horizon Adventures is available today.
    • DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – A visually stunning reimagination of the classic RPG, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake takes you back to the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy. This updated version comes with new features, including customizable character appearances, content not seen in the original game and even a brand new “Monster Wrangler” vocation! Journey across an expansive world exploring towns, dungeons and caves while battling for survival against fantastical creatures in this turn-based adventure. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is available today.
    • Stray – The critically acclaimed and award-winning cat adventure game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Take on the role of a stray cat separated from its family and untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity. Roam areas high and low, neon-lit and murky, and explore this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures when Stray slinks its way onto Nintendo Switch Nov. 19. Pre-order is available now!

Nintendo Music:

  • Wii Sports Swings Onto Nintendo Music! – Another new soundtrack is available this week on Nintendo Music – the new smart-device app for Nintendo Soundtracks. Enjoy 30 tracks from the Wii Sports game, including the Title Theme and Main Menu tracks, and music from each sport, from Golf to Bowling! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members**. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

