Gear up for the Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay reveal event tomorrow

It’s been about a week since Battlefield 6 was revealed to the world… well most of it at least, in trailer form. In terms of the all-important multiplayer though, EA and Battlefield Studios have keep their cards a bit closer to their chests, so that’s where tomorrow’s big multiplayer gameplay reveal event comes into play.

Obviously as to not conflict with the Nintendo Direct early tomorrow morning, EA has set the Battlefield 6 event at a less early 11:30am PT/2:30pm ET time, for those who want to sleep in a little bit and then check out the reveal.

See the event stream embedded below and make sure to set a reminder!

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Event



Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Event

Watch this video on YouTube

Lock in for the Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay world reveal on July 31 at 11:30 AM PT/ 8:30 PM CEST.