Get a taste of Dynasty Warriors: Origins as a free demo is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

January 17th 2025 is closer than you think, but if you’re chomping at the bit to get the latest entry of Dynasty Warriors, Dynasty Warriors: Origins…well you’re in luck. Koei Tecmo revealed that Omega Force’s latest work will have free demo available on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The demo will let players experience the Battle of Sishui Gate. You will be able to wield four of the nine weapon types that will be available in the final game and you will see familiar characters such as Dong Zhuo, Yuan Shao, Cao Cao, Sun Jian, Liu Bei and of course Lu Bu…all in their next generation glory. How much will their character models be improved from their last iteration? Well fire up your platform of choice, grab the demo and find out!

In addition to the demo announcement, the publisher also revealed that the game is now available for pre-order both physically and digitally as well as a digital deluxe version of the title. The Digital Deluxe edition will allow players 72 hour early access to the title as well as the game’s digital artbook and soundtrack. Digital pre-orders before launch will receive a collaboration costume for the protagonist dubbed “Nameless Warrior Garb” and all pre-orders made before January 30th will receive a soundtrack collection which will include tracks from across the franchise. Finally physical pre-orders will receive four sets of costumes for the protagonist which are “Garb of the Azure Bird”, “Garb of the Crimson Bird”, “Garb of the Emerald Bird”, and “Garb of the Violet Bird”. Let’s hope these will be made available somewhere down the line…hopefully free in the best case scenario!

Jump back into the Three Kingdoms Era witness it with a fresh pair of eyes as Dynasty Warriors: Origins will slay many men on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on January 17th, 2025.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – Gameplay Features



DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS - Gameplay Features

Watch this video on YouTube

Dynasty Warriors: Origins screens:

