Koei Tecmo surprises with WARRIORS: Abyss, a roguelite hack ‘n’ slash

During the State of Play event yesterday, Koei Tecmo had something to show off, again! No, it’s not another Ninja Gaiden release, instead they have teamed up with Omega Force to come up with a new WARRIORS experience. We hope you like roguelites, because that’s what WARRIORS: Abyss, which they surprised released for PlayStation consoles, Xbox Series X, PC and the Nintendo Switch.

The new experience still provides for that 1 vs 1,000 gameplay action, but infuses roguelite elements like randomly generated stages and items to mix it up continuously. Those that jump in now can get it for only $24.99, and if picked up before March 14th, players will get some bonus content from DYNASTY WARRIORS. Otherwise Omega Force and Koei Tecmo promise a drip feed of free new characters for free after the game’s launch from other Warriors titles and beyond.

WARRIORS: Abyss screens:

Today, KOEI TECMO America and developer Omega Force revealed an all-new spin on their classic WARRIORS franchise with WARRIORS: Abyss, a roguelite hack ‘n’ slash action game now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam. WARRIORS: Abyss will also be available on Nintendo Switch beginning Feb. 13, 2025. In WARRIORS: Abyss the souls of heroes have found themselves summoned to the underworld. Here, the ruler of the underworld, a boy who calls himself “Enma” informs players that the ancient evil entity “Gouma” has been released and has taken over this hellish land. At the request of “Enma,” the heroes dive into the abyss teeming with the undead! Set in the floors of a randomly generated “hell,” players battle through waves of enemies from all directions as they delve into the abyss where the arch-villain, “Gouma,” awaits. Along the way, players meet new characters and find items to select from to strengthen their team. These selections can be combined to unleash powerful effects, allowing for a variety of strategic approaches. Since the characters and items will change with each playthrough, players will need to craft new strategies in order to find success. WARRIORS: Abyss introduces a new way to play a WARRIORS title by combining the exhilarating feeling of 1 vs. 1,000 action with roguelite elements – such as randomly generated stages and items, and enhancing player strength through choices – allowing for a different experience with each playthrough while also encouraging countless hours of replayability. In WARRIORS: Abyss, players not only control their chosen hero, but also recruit heroes they encounter along their way. Featuring over 100 unique characters, players can utilize the “Summoning Heroes” action to call upon these allies in battle. Once called upon, players will then be able to activate “Unique Tactics” that significantly enhance their entire team. Each “Summoning Heroes” action and “Unique Tactics” action has its own distinct characteristics, allowing for countless strategies based on the combinations and chosen actions. Including the character under control, players can utilize up to seven active heroes in battle. With the ability to choose seven characters from a pool of over 100, the potential battle style combinations exceed an astonishing 16 billion! In addition, KOEI TECMO and Omega Force plan on regularly releasing new characters for free after the game’s launch. The first batch of characters will be from the Jin Kingdom of the DYNASTY WARRIORS series! From the second batch onwards, there might even be characters outside of the WARRIORS series joining the battle, so be sure to visit the official site, Subscribe to the official KOEI TECMO America YouTube channel, Like us on Facebook, and Follow us on X, Instagram, and Discord to keep track of the latest information on the game. Players who purchase WARRIORS: Abyss before March 14, 2025 will receive the early purchase bonus “DYNASTY WARRIORS Classic Costume Set,” featuring characters like Guan Yu and Zhou Yu in outfits from the original DYNASTY WARRIORS game. Additionally, the “Hack ‘n’ Dash Edition” comes with costumes from DYNASTY WARRIORS 3 and SAMURAI WARRIORS. The “Hack ‘n’ Dash Ultimate Edition” includes a total of 200 costumes from both the DYNASTY WARRIORS and SAMURAI WARRIORS series.