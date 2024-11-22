No powers, no problem as Hawkeye aims to be part of Marvel Rivals’ launch roster

In a world where people can fly, shoot lasers, and punch through walls…you have to pay careful attention to the people without powers that can hang with these metahumans. So many might mock Clint “Hawkeye” Burton, but if you aren’t careful you’ll find yourself with an arrow between your eyes. So I’m sure his inclusion in NetEase’ team based hero shooter Marvel Rivals will please those who feel that humans can stand toe to toe with meta-humans.

Hawkeye’s design looks like it fell out of The Ultimates and I finally realized why I’m so drawn by the art direction of the game…as it is stylistically similar to Joe Madureira and audibly in game sounds like Troy Baker…which I wouldn’t be surprised as he is the busiest man in voice acting. In addition to his bow and arrow, Hawkeye can fend off those who get a little too close with his short sword, and he seems to have some trick arrows as he seems to have the ability to create afterimages. Interestingly enough his character trailer doesn’t show his ultimate attack, so that’s definitely strange.

Along with the reveal of Hawkeye we got a trailer showcasing the futuristic city of Birnin T’Challa, situated on the Planet Bast. This capital city of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda mixes the future and the past as it combines technology with tribal architecture and plenty of vibranium. This will be one of the eight stages that players will be able to fight across at the game’s launch.

With the launch impending, NetEase finally revealed the game’s Season 0 roadmap. Stating the game’s monetization policy of cosmetics only, teasing that players will eventually equip looks drawn from the pages of the comics, the MCU and even some original creations that cull from the story of the game. The team promises that each season will add to the Marvel Rivals experience and promises new characters, skills, and modes that will keep players coming back.

December 6th can’t come soon enough and I might have to finally pop my Hero shooter cherry…(Sorry, for that visual image). Marvel Rivals will fight for the fate of the multiverse on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Hawkeye: The Unmatched Sharpshooter | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals



Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Star Rising | Map Reveal | Marvel Rivals



Marvel Rivals: Dev Vision Vol. 1 | All 33 Heroes Playable On Dec 6, 2024



