Limited Run Games is teaming up with GameStop to sell their retro releases in stores this holiday!

Limited Run Games, the purveyor of all things physical, has teamed up with GameStop to offer their wares in the latter’s retro stores this holiday season. Limited Run has released plenty of retro cartridge based titles and now you can visit GameStop Retro stores to pick up if you missed them when they were offered directly on the Limited Run Games Website.

The titles that will be made available include A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues, Rendering Ranger R2 and Worms. To be honest, the selection isn’t exactly earth shattering, but it is a nice start and let’s hope that LRG’s other major retro releases such as Shantae (GBC) or their N64 releases will see some sort of “wide” release at GameStop Retro stores.

Will you be looking for these LRG retro titles in person this holiday season? Otherwise it is nice to see Limited Run Games making moves and continuing its growth trajectory.

GameStop and Limited Run Games today announced a partnership that will see Limited Run retro titles sold in GameStop Retro stores across the country this holiday season. These re-releases are compatible with their original retro systems like the NES, SNES, and Game Boy, and on modern replicas such as the Analogue Pocket. They will only be available in-store while supplies last. GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, is joining forces with Limited Run Games, the premier publisher of physical video games and special editions. The two companies promote the shared values of physical game ownership in an increasingly digital media landscape. This partnership combines GameStop’s renewed push into the retro market with Limited Run’s history of high-quality re-releases of classic games, allowing fans to grow their Limited Run collections at GameStop stores for the first time. Limited Run is excited to offer the following titles at GameStop: A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia (NES)

Amazon’s Training Road (NES)

Doodle World: Redrawn (NES)

Jurassic Park (GB)

Jurassic Park (SNES)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (GB)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES)

Kubo 3 (NES)

Rendering Ranger: R2 (SNES)

Tail ‘Gator (GB)

Toki Tori (GBC)

Trip World DX (GBC)

Witch n’ Wiz (NES)

Worms (GB) Grey and Pink Variants

Worms (Genesis) Black and Pink Variants

Worms Armageddon (GBC) Limited Run Games are typically sold in limited quantities, and these re-releases are no different. Once these games have sold out across all stores, they’re gone!