Dynasty Warriors: Origins gets an accolades trailer along with news of over 1 million units sold

Dynasty Warriors is back and it seems the public has embraced it as Koei Tecmo revealed that Dynasty Warriors: Origins has sold over 1 million units worldwide since its release on January 13th, 2025. The publisher also reported that the game’s demo has seen over 2 million downloads (Crude logic would imply the conversion rate of demo to purchasers would be 50% which is an astonishing feat when you think about it.)!

This latest entry sees you controlling a nameless hero as they fight across many famous battles from the Three Kingdoms tale and the team at Omega Force has overhauled a lot of mechanics since the last entry of the mainline series. Our very own Braden Czerwinski cites the game’s beautiful visuals and intense action make the game the ultimate power fantasy that you need to experience. It seems the critical sentiment isn’t that far off from what Braden has expressed as the game has received high marks from outlets such as IGN, Destructoid and VG247.

So bring peace to a troubled time as Dynasty Warriors: Origins is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS - Accolades Trailer

