First impressions of Guilty Gear -Strive-‘s Queen Dizzy

Season 4 of Guilty Gear -Strive- has been out for a little bit now, and Arc System Works is releasing a slew of fan favorite returning characters this year, as well as two new characters to the Guilty Gear franchise. Dizzy, Venom, Unika (new to the franchise), and Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners will be joining the roster this time. Dizzy, now known as Queen Dizzy, released at the end of October, and has already made waves.

Queen Dizzy is quite the strong zoner character in Strive, and boy does she make an impression. From freezes to second free knockdowns, Dizzy is the definition of oppression. I’d honestly argue she’s too oppressive. Speaking from the standpoint of someone who plays Sin Kiske, Ky Kiske, and Ramlethal, I’m genuinely unsure of how you’re supposed to deal with some of her options. One of my close friends is a Potemkin player who has suffered greatly from this, but he’s a Potemkin player, so that’s more his fault than Dizzy’s.

Dizzy has excellent full-screen options and has the added benefit of freezing you. She can combo quite comfortably from any distance, and doesn’t seemingly have downsides. There is a guessing game of which full-screen option she’ll use, but even then you’ll still be contesting with projectiles that will chase you even if you get behind them. I’ve played Strive since launch, and other than Slayer causing some uproar, I genuinely don’t think another character has released this wildly strong. With excellent mix-ups, the best possible range, and the ability to get extra floor bounces for free, Dizzy is an absurdly strong character.

With three more characters to follow (and stages/colors), it really makes you wonder how strong the following characters will be, especially with one of those being the first guest character in Guilty Gear history. Queen Dizzy is an absolute monster of a character, and if you’re willing to master her, I’d wager you’ll be quite untouchable. ArcSys has made note of balance issues already via social media and claim they’re working on fixes for the community. Whether this addresses how strong Dizzy is or other things, we’ve yet to learn, but we’ll find out in a future patch.

The Season 4 Pass is available now on all platforms, with new content coming through the end of 2025. If you get it now, you can get ahold of Queen Dizzy for yourself, and see how astronomically strong she’s gotten since Guilty Gear Xrd, and she was still excellent in that game too.

