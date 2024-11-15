ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree soundtrack arrives on digital streaming platforms

While some companies take weird paths to releasing their music to the public, Bandai Namco is a bit more traditional when it comes to making the music of their games available. The publisher announced today that the soundtrack to ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree is now available on major streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more.

This soundtrack contains 36 tracks to help craft the mood of the Land of Shadows and now you can enjoy the full length songs without having to worry about managing your stamina or dodge rolling to avoid enemy attacks. You can also find the other works of the FROM SOFTWARE Sound Team such as the soundtracks for the Dark Souls series, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon as well as the base version of ELDEN RING.

Click this link to see what services will be hosting this soundtrack.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree is available now on PC, the Xbox and the PlayStation platform.

