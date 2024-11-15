RGG Studio introduces us to the “Dark Instruments” and more coming to Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

February is still a bit ways away, but Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is looking to help you pass the time by revealing new information for their upcoming title Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Set after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and sees franchise favorite Goro Majima washed up ashore on an island near Hawaii. Stricken with amnesia he starts his life anew as a captain of a pirate ship…which makes sense since already has the eye patch. Will he regain his memories and what hijinks will he experience during his misadventures in Hawaii?

RGG released some details regarding the combat mechanics, such as the two styles Majima will be able to utilize. Mad Dog is the style he’s used throughout most of his appearances. Brandishing a dagger, he’ll attack with such blinding speed that he’ll actually generate afterimages. New to the franchise, you can finally jump during combat, allowing you another vector to dodge incoming attacks or open up new vectors of attack.

The Sea Dog style is new to this title, and like Kiryu’s Agent style from Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his name is a tool heavy fighting style. You can utilize a cutlass, pistol and a chain hook for ranged attacks or to close the distance against any scallywags. Newly revealed in this info dump are the “Dark Instruments”, found by plundering enemy ships, these cursed tools when played will summon an animal familiar to aid you in battle. You can summon jellyfish, an ape, a shark and even birds…you would think this is weird, but this is also a franchise which lets you summon a crayfish so this isn’t as wild as you think.

Being a Pirate, you’re probably going to do some sailing and in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you’ll get to set sail and take on other pirate crews. Customize the Goro Maru to become the deadliest vessel on the open seas, amass a crew who will join you in boarding actions as you fight to become some sort of monarch of pirates. You and your crew can also travel to the lawless realm of Madlantis where you can compete in their colosseum where you can fight solo or with your crew to earn cash and prizes!

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza will wreak havoc in the Pacific when it comes to PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms February 21st, 2025. Pre-Order today to secure Kasuga Ichiban and crustacean pet Nancy as a member of your crew as well adding Ichiban’s suit and Hawaiian outfit to your wardrobe.