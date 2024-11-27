CRKD reveals a new NEO S attachment that would be perfect for Fortnite Festival and other rhythm games

CRKD has been quite a force in the controller game, having released much beloved products such as Nitro Deck+, Neo S, and the diminutive, but amazing Atom controllers. What most folks don’t know is the CRKD team were part of another prolific rhythm game hardware manufacturer…Red Octane. The company that helped fill homes with plastic instruments back in the early 2000s is looking them back into homes with their latest special edition NEO S controller.

The NEO S Purple Wave Edition is your standard NEO S controller with a dual purple tone body as well as purple and pink button feature Hall Effect Analog sticks, and customizable stick caps. It can connect to devices easily via Bluetooth making it compatible with PC, Phones, Tablets Consoles and even Smart TVs. What makes this unit stand out from others is the new Fortnite Festival Fret Attachment, one that adds 5 buttons on the top of the controller much like the fret buttons found on Guitar Hero/Rock Band controllers. Now you can play Fortnite Festival almost like those rhythm games of the past! If you’re not a Fortnite player…no worries the controller can be used for other games as well.

Much like other CRKD products, this controller can be registered onto the CKRD app where you can learn it’s place in the production, update the controller and even brush up on the features of your hardware. The NEO S Purple Wave Edition is available now on the CRKD website and will start getting into the hands of gamers everywhere starting November 29th. Let’s hope the company will release the adapter for those who already have a NEO S and in different colors, cause purple’s not my bag, man!

Fortnite Festival Fret Attachment for NEO S • Official Trailer

