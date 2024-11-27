Pokémon GO’s new “Dual Destiny” season kicks off next week

With Pokémon GO’s previous season wrapping up soon, Niantic has dropped details for new “Dual Destiny” season, which starts up on December 3rd, 2024 and runs through March 4th, 2025.

So what’s the deal with Dual Destiny in the context of PoGo? Other than dynamically changing seasonal maps, Pokémon and bonuses, there will be a plethora of Special Research events, Pokémon/Shadow Pokémon/Max Pokémon debuts, 4 scheduled community days, PokéStop Showcases, live Pokémon GO Tour events, GO League Battles and more!

See the TL;DR bullet point summary and trailer below, and also head on over to the official site for the long form description of the new season.

Dual Destiny in Pokémon GO – A new Season is here!:



Following Pokémon GO’s jam-packed Max Out season with Dynamax, Gigantamax and Halloween events, Niantic is rolling out even more excitement with the reveal of its upcoming season, Dual Destiny. Dual Destiny will feature the return of the Trainer-favorite event Pokémon GO Tour, new epic Max Battles and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region. Trainers will experience all this and many other surprises throughout Dual Destiny from December 3, 2024, until March 4, 2025. During Dual Destiny, Trainers will encounter: Changing Seasons Seasons will change with the passage of time, allowing for different seasonally-themed Pokémon and bonuses to appear throughout the world At the start of Dual Destiny, the Winter Holiday Map will take over as Trainers can look to discover all the possible unique screens

Even More Max Battles Both Fighter-Type Machop and Water-Type Krabby make their Dynamax debut in Dual Destiny Gigantamax Lapras will now appear in Max Raids, so Trainers will need to power up and work together to take down the gentle giant at nearby Power Spots

More Regis and More Pokémon from the Galar Region Debut Shadow Regirock, Regice and Registeel will all be available in Raids throughout Dual Destiny, and for the first time ever in Pokémon GO, Shadow Pokémon may even appear in their Shiny forms Both Sinistea and Polteageist make their Pokémon GO debut as part of Dual Destiny

Pokémon GO Tour: Unova In 2025, Niantic invites Trainers to experience two exclusive Pokémon GO in-person events, taking place in Los Angeles and New Taipei City Stay tuned for more details on Pokémon GO Tour: Unova coming very soon

GO League Battles Pokémon are ready to battle in the Fantasy Cup, Holiday Cup, Love Cup and more

