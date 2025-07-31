Dragon Ball: The Breakers details its season 9 updates

I’m not exactly tracking player stats for Dragon Ball: The Breakers, but the fact that the game is still getting new content is a testament that there is a player base. Season 9 of the game will feature a new raider and upgrades to two existing raiders.

Looks like it pays off to be bad because the raiders seem to get the love this season. Broly (The non-canonical one from the Z movies) will be the newest raider to terrorize the survivors in the temporal seam. Accompanied by his father/handler Paragus, Broly’s uncontrollable strength can be manually harnessed or released gradually. If you opt for the former the time it will take for him to reach max strength will take longer, but if you have patience you can reach legendary super saiyan at a faster pace.

Other raiders will certainly get upgrades to keep up pace with the uncontrollable saiyan. Perfect Cell will get a new level 4 ability that will allow him to summon 3 Cell Jrs at a time. Just like during the Cell games, these diminutive androids will seek out attack survivors leaving you to focus on other things. Another raider which will see new techniques is Majin Buu, at level 4 he can transform into Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed). However in order to achieve this powerful form, you will have to seek out Super Transpeheres (The same item which allows survivors to temporarily transform into the Z-Warriors)…so it won’t exactly be an easy task.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Season 9 Trailer



DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Season 9 Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube