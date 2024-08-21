CRKD goes nano with their new Atom controllers

CRKD initially gained prominence with their Nitrodeck for the Nintendo Switch, then they went multiplatform with their NEO S and now they’ve going bi…*ahem* small with their next foray into controllers with the Atom.

An 8 (4 shoulder, 4 face) button controller with a battery life of 10+ hours. It can connect wirelessly to Computers, Tablets, Smart TVs and of course the Nintendo Switch! Each Atom controller comes with one controller in 1 of 8 designs (Sky Blue, CRKD Grey, Leaf Green, PAL Grey, Hot Pink, Yuzu Yellow, Glacier Blue or Atomic Purple), a charging cable and a strap that can be worn on your wrist to secure the controller during play or latch onto a keyring to transport the controller when not in use. Like CRKD’s other controller products, the Atom is compatible and can be tracked in the company’s True Collection App. Could your controller be the very first off the line?

The Atom is available for pre-order on the CRKD website for $19.99 and it should be expected to ship in August.

CRKD ATOM product shots:

