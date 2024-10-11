WE DESIRE…CHICKEN DINNER! as Venom invades PUBG Mobile

Not content with crashing Marvel mobile games it seems Eddie Brock’s symbiote has found itself in quite a precarious place…Erangel! That’s right the viscous alien creature from Sony Pictures’ Venom films will be spending some time in the PUBG universe!

Starting on October 18th, PUBG Mobile players can come across Black Symbiote Clusters which will let player walk away with the Black Symbiote Arm, a tool which will enable players to gain enhanced mobility as they can pull themselves towards objects in the environment or pull players and air drops towards them to ensure escape is improbable.

Armed with the Black Symbiote Arm, you can also imbue horses with symbiote powers. While riding these alien infested mounts you can mow down foes with a symbiote lance or throw the lands to bind enemies so they can be finished off via other means.

In addition to these gameplay changes, the game will be running a Venom: The Last Dance event in-game where players can earn such rewards as…

Venom: The Last Dance Avatar

Venom: The Last Dance Avatar Frame

Venom: The Last Dance Parachute

Venom: The Last Dance Home Statue

The event will run from October 25th to November 10th…while the alien’s powers will appear in-game a week early on October 18th. So you better act fast before the symbiote gets shunted back to his universe like the post credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

PUBG Mobile is available now on iOS and Android and Venom: The Last Dance will ooze into theaters October 24th, 2024