iD Software reveals several announcements at the start of QuakeCon 2025

LAN Parties aren’t dead and this weekend in Grapevine, TX, ZeniMax Media is hosting Quakecon allowing fans of FPSes to meet up and game together. To kick off the festivities id Software shared a video featuring Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin welcoming players with a trio of announcements.

Doom: Eternal might not be the latest entry of the legendary FPS franchise, but it will be getting some new life breathed into it as id Software reveals that community mods will be available for the title which was released in 2020. This means PC players via Steam will seamlessly have access to over 700+ and growing community creations and can enjoy them without affecting their vanilla save.

id Software is no stranger to making the older titles of the catalogue easy to access on modern platforms and to that end, they have announced the spell-casting shooters Heretic and Hexen have been updated with the help of Nightdive Studios in the form of Heretic + Hexen. This re-release includes all the dlc released for both titles, enhancements such as remixed sound track by Andrew Hulshult, cross platform and local multiplayer and much much more. Owners of the original games on PC will get this combined re-release absolutely for free (I checked my Steam library and I own Heretic + Hexen without doing any work). This title is available today onPC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.

The third major announcement is regarding Doom: The Dark Ages which brings bug fixes, combat adjustments and a brand new mode…The Ripatorium. It’s not exactly a revolutionary mode, it’s just an endless arena mode which lets you test your meddle as the Doom Slayer. Players who log into the game between now and September 1st will be eligible to get the Quakecon Doom Slayer Skin and if you manage to survive 3 arenas in the Rippatorium you can nab yourself the Perfection Doom Slayer Skin.

For those who haven’t picked up the game and want these skins before they disappear into the ether, you’re in luck as Doom: The Dark Ages is seeing its first price discount on all digital storefronts of 25% off. Act fast cause a deal this good isn’t long for this earth!

Doom: Eternal, Doom: The Dark Ages and Heretic + Hexen are available now on PC and consoles.

QuakeCon 2025: Official Welcome & Announcements with Marty and Hugo (4K)

Today during QuakeCon’s welcome stream, id Software’s Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin announced that Heretic + Hexen, the definitive re-release of two genre-shaping first person shooters, is available now. The team also shared that a significant gameplay update to the critically acclaimed DOOM: The Dark Ages is out worldwide, in tandem with its first sale at 25% off. See more details below. Re-release of Heretic + Hexen Available Now

Today, id Software, in partnership with the talented team at Nightdive Studios, announced that Heretic + Hexen, an updated collection of the spell-casting shooters, is available now. The two classics that helped shape the genre have been restored with improved performance for modern platforms with an enhanced soundtrack from Andrew Hulshult, online cross-platform and local split-screen deathmatch and co-op modes, in-game mod support and more. See the trailer here: https://youtu.be/jnzow2f3Rt4 Those who purchase Heretic + Hexen will receive: Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders

Hexen: Beyond Heretic

Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel

Two all-new episodes created in collaboration between individuals at id Software + Nightdive Studios: Heretic: Faith Renewed Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur

Existing owners of any of the above games will receive a free upgrade to the new combined game and can still access their previously owned versions. Heretic + Hexen is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information, including all the enhanced features, check out the article here: https://slayersclub.bethesda.net/en-US/article/heretic-hexen-release-notes DOOM: The Dark Ages Update 2 is Live Today

DOOM: The Dark Ages Update 2 brings all-new free content, tons of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, inviting players to continue their fight against the forces of Hell in the Ripatorium. See the update video here: https://youtu.be/uzrP9aoE8VE The Ripatorium brings a brand-new endless arena mode to the game, offering customizable waves and time-limit challenges. There is no better time to play for both new and returning players who are looking to coordinate their own ripping and tearing mayhem. Plus, players have the chance to unlock two free, exclusive skins. Play DOOM: The Dark Ages between August 7 and September 1 to receive the QuakeCon skin (allow up to 48 hours after login for skin to unlock), and complete the three new arenas available in the Ripatorium to earn the Perfection DOOM Slayer skin. See more details on how to access the skins here: https://slayersclub.bethesda.net/en-US/article/doom-the-dark-ages-quakecon-2025-slayer-skin Players can grab DOOM: The Dark Ages on sale now for 25% off. See more details here: https://bethesda.net/en/games/deals DOOM Eternal PC Community Mods Now Available

Today, id Software announced that DOOM Eternal PC mods are available for all players. With a new launcher, PC players can browse, download and play community-published mods – plus combine multiple mods for unique experiences. Since last year’s public beta launch of idStudio, the official mod creation toolset for creators, the community has created nearly 700 unique mods that are available to discover and play now. See the video here: https://youtu.be/RHrfMCcmpsk Full idStudio tools allowing advanced mod development and publishing are available for all Steam players, with other PC platforms to follow in the coming weeks. Learn more here: https://slayersclub.bethesda.net/en-US/article/doom-eternal-pc-mods-update