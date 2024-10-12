ATLUS celebrates over one million contenders for the crown as Metaphor: ReFantazio releases worldwide

October 11th has been quite a doozy for gamers as we got the first entry in 15 years for Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi (now renamed to Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO) and ATLUS unleashed their next grand RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio.

A game set in the fictional United Kingdom of Euchronia, as the king mysteriously passes away…the kingdom seeks a new ruler in a grand sweeping contest which will take competitors all across the kingdom. The concept and the reputation of ATLUS’ Studio Zero clearly was a match made in heaven as it convinced gamers across the world to vote with their dollars as the game launched with over 1 million units sold worldwide.

Despite this amazing accomplishment, the promotional train for this game won’t stop as the game will be exhibited at several conventions such as the Brazil Game Show, PAX AUS, and the game’s Awaken 2024 campaign will make it’s final stop next week at New York Comic Con. Where the Campaign Bus will be cruising around the Jacob Javits Center gifting fans with promotional items. While you’re in New York, you might also want to make your way to Times Square where a 3D billboard will be promoting the game to those passing through “Crossroads of the World”.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Launch Trailer | “Burn the Witch” Radiohead Cover (Mark Evans & Mel Guerison)



