After a 15 year wait…Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO arrives on console and PC

Dragon Ball video games have always been a fixture in the gaming landscape, but no matter what Bandai Namco puts out, there will always be people clamoring for the next entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi Series. The 2D fighter won fans over with its robust roster and easy to pick up, but hard to master gameplay is still on the minds of many Dragon Ball fans worldwide. Sadly fans went unheard for over a decade, but the publisher finally gathered the Dragon Balls and revived the series.

Touting its Japanese naming structure, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is a game 15 years in the making. Utilizing the Unreal Engine the team crafted the Dragon Ball game that we all believed we played those years ago. Sporting a roster of over 180 characters, nearly every fan favorite and even some odd ball choices are available for you to “Break the Heavens”. Online play will let you prove your strength and custom battles will let you be the scribe of your own Dragon Ball tales.

The anticipation was so intense that over 90k PC users (probably more…but you can’t track concurrents on consoles) couldn’t wait until today for the game to released and purchased premium editions of the game to have access three days earlier. Glowing reviews (also, see our review here) have been coming left and right and I can foresee the title having strong staying power!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Launch Trailer



