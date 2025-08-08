Mina the Hollower demo surfaces onto the Switch Platform for a limited time

Leading off today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase we got a brand new look at Yacht Club Games’ Mina the Hollower. The trailer shows the team still believes in pixel art and the world of Mina the Hollower looks fantastic.

Yacht Club Games also revealed that Switch owners can experience the first portion of the game as the demo will be coming exclusively to the console (Sorry PC gamers…go use excel or something). Players can experience the introductory section of the title, culminating with the first boss battle. Your progress in the demo will transfer over to the retail version of the game, so be as thorough as you want cause this playtime will count.

We also learned from the developer that the game will have mouse support and 120 FPS support. Meaning whether you’re playing in handheld or dock (with a compatible TV) you can enjoy the smoothest visual experience.

Don’t slack on grabbing the demo as it’s only available for a limited time (August 21st will be the last day you can get the demo, although it’s not clear if the demo will be playable after that date). So do yourself a favor and either nab the Switch 1 or Switch 2 of the demo.

Otherwise explore the Tenebrous Isle when Mina the Hollower comes to PC and the Switch platform on October 31st, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game also has support for 120 FPS! Whether you're playing docked on a compatible TV, or handheld on the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in screen, you can experience all the action at a super silky and smooth high framerate! (From the Options Menu, select Video, then toggle Max Game FPS to 120.) As for whether it has mouse support…of course! In Mina the Hollower, you ARE the mouse! But we heard that if you turn your Joy-Con 2 on its side while playing and move it around, something may happen… Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 1 and Steam Demo: Available only on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 For more information about Mina the Hollower, visit MinaTheHollower.com. About the Game Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight! Features Hauntingly authentic 8-bit visuals in the style of Game Boy Color, refined for the modern era.

Modern touches abound: detailed animation, widescreen visuals, and rock-solid controls!

Leap, dodge, and burrow through the ground to battle monsters or navigate the world.

Lash at foes with your trusty whip, Nightstar- or choose from an arsenal of weapons, each with a totally different move set.

Discover and utilize a reliquary’s worth of unusual Sidearms to gain the advantage in combat.

Collect and equip Trinkets to acquire a variety of exotic effects. Level Mina up to suit your unique playstyle.

Electrifying MSX-style soundtrack by chiptune virtuoso Jake Kaufman.

Descend into the depths of madness with a bone-chilling, yet heartwarming tale inspired by Victorian Gothic horror.

Explore a huge, dark world brimming with secrets, challenging battles, and interconnected level design. About Yacht Club Games Founded in 2013 and based in Los Angeles, California, Yacht Club Games is a company of fun-loving gaming geniuses who have been developing video games for over a decade. They first made waves with their pixel-perfect platformer adventure series, Shovel Knight, which includes Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope (2014), Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows (2015), Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (2017), Shovel Knight: King of Cards (2019), and Shovel Knight Showdown (2019). In pursuit of new genres, they released the puzzle adventure Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon (2021) and roguelite platformer Shovel Knight Dig (2022), each of which continues to evolve with ongoing content. Their latest endeavor, Mina the Hollower, is set to be their next fun and challenging game that aims to tug at your heartstrings and delight with levity and charm