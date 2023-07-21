Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a new story trailer, Limited Edition PS5 console bundle

To kick off the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 festivities, Sony held a panel yesterday to show off what is sure to be biggest PS5 release of the year: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We were blessed with an amazing new story trailer which gives us a glimpse of Kraven and his hunter crew, Peter, Miles, M.J., Harry and of course Venom. Spider-Man’s symbiotic black suit of course makes an appearance as well.

Those who want to up their Spider-Man and PlayStation game and pick up a Limited Edition – PS5 Console Bundle (with custom console cover and DualSense designs) can do so before launch, September 1st specifically, and fear not Sony will also be selling the accessories individually as well. Pre-orders for everything, including the Collector’s Edition version of the game itself begin soon!

For now, as we patiently await the October 20th, 2023 release, check out the latest details and media from Sony and Insomniac Games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 screens/Product Shots:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Story Trailer | PS5 Games:



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Story Trailer | PS5 Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Limited Edition PS5 Bundle & DualSense Wireless Controller:



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Limited Edition PS5 Bundle & DualSense Wireless Controller

Today, during a panel held at San Diego Comic-Con in the historic Hall H, Insomniac Games revealed an array of exciting new information for their upcoming PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, releasing on October 20, 2023. The panel kicked off with the debut of a brand-new trailer, which sets up the story in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. When Kraven’s hunters arrive in the city, it sets off a mystery of why they are there and who, and what, they are hunting. But as the Spider-Men and MJ dig deeper into Kraven’s motivations, the symbiote begins to threaten Marvel’s New York and everyone and everything they hold dear. As many may have noticed in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Gameplay Trailer from the PlayStation Showcase in May, Peter’s new Black Suit affected his personality and gives him new, powerful symbiote abilities. Bits of that are shown in this trailer as well, and Peter’s symbiote powers tax his relationships with Miles, MJ and Harry. There are new looks at the expanded Marvel’s New York and players will now be able to swing across the East River and explore Brooklyn and Queens. The iconic Coney Island also makes its debut in the new trailer. Additionally, a full look at the monstrous Venom is revealed in the new trailer. Learn more from Insomniac on crafting a Venom story, designing his character and to view the story trailer, please visit: [PlayStation.Blog] First Look: PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle The panel concluded with the first look at the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition bundle, which features stunning designs that capture the look and feel of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The threat of Venom and the symbiote will be one of the most formidable challenges that the two Spider-Men will face. The designs aim to reflect the intensity of the symbiote and its capacity for transformation and power with a takeover design for the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller. The limited edition design will be available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition – PS5 Console Bundle, as well as PS5 Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, PS5 Digital Edition Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, and DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, with pre-orders starting July 28. Players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal can also get this limited edition design directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com, or at other select retailers. These products will also be available in many other countries around the world in limited quantities at select retailers. For full details regarding the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition – PS5 Console Bundle, please visit: [PlayStation.Blog]