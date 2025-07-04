Transformers supply drops appear in three US cities to promote PUBG Mobile x Transformers!

I don’t know about you, but I love it when my favorite video games invade the real world, even if it forces me to…gasp! GO OUTSIDE! That said, fans of PUBG Mobile living in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago will be able to find something in their cities that they often scramble towards when they’re in maps such as Erangel, Miramar or Deston. Supply Drops!

However these supply drops are more than meets the eye…after all they’re themed after the iconic brand Transformers. The Transformers are coming to PUBG Mobile on July 8th, so your life is only going to get intense as you’ll not only need to evade enemy gunfire, but you’ll have to avoid getting stepped on by giant battling robots. However let’s get back to those real life supply drops. Players can visit the site of these supply drops and scan a QR code that will unlock in-game rewards as well as lore about this crossover. Don’t delay because those crates will only be at these select locations from today until July 7th.

PUBG Mobile is available now on Android and IOS, the game’s version 3.9 is expected to roll out on July 8th 2025.

PUBG MOBILE x TRANSFORMERS | New Themed Mode Coming in Version 3.9



PUBG MOBILE x TRANSFORMERS | Call Forth the Cybertron Signal



