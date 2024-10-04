Marvel Contest of Champions’ October updates continues the game’s 10th anniversary celebration

Marvel Contest of Champions is a mobile fighting game which pits the heroes and the villains of the Marvel Multiverse and has been running since December 2014. Starting with a roster 25 characters in the years the game has been running saw it’s selectable roster expand almost over tenfold with the roster hitting 275 characters (With 2 new characters releasing monthly.), the game even had the opportunity to introduce new characters into the marvel universe such as Guillotine, The Civil Warrior and more. As the game reaches its 10th anniversary, the updates won’t stop coming and this October we can expect the following.

The first should be no surprise to anyone who has followed the game and its co-branding efforts with other Marvel initiatives. With Venom: The Last Dance hitting theaters on October 25th, the game will be hosting a series of tie-in events that involves everyone’s favorite symbiote and those who dutifully login during the course of the event will also earn Venom as a Champion.

In other champion related news, October will start “The Glorious Guardian Reworks” where 6 fan favorite characters will be rebalanced to make them competitive in the game’s current environment. The two characters that will lead this initiative off will be Medusa who was released in 2017 and one of the game’s original characters Purgatory who debuted in 2021. If you own the characters you won’t have to do nothing the changes will automatically be applied, but if you don’t own the characters they can be summoned as 7-star characters at a later date. The other 4 champions that will participate in this rework will be revealed as the months progress.

While the game is ostensibly a 1v1 fighter. The game does allow you to join an alliance where your in-game actions will contribute to your alliance’s standing in alliance events and other group activities. Returning this year on October 9th will be the Multiplayer Super Season which encourages players to join and participate in Alliances and it’s associated and the rewards earned will be boosted.

While this change will not be taking place in October, I am technically allowed to talk about it so I will. On November 4th, the game will run at 60fps, meaning smoother animation and in a fighting game where reaction is everything this will be quite the game changer. However as a game that is compatible across multiple devices I’m curious whether or not this will split the player base. The inclusion of higher frame rates is nice, but this will have a processing cost. Will this change shut out players with less than modern devices? Only time will tell.

So that’s what’s coming to Marvel Contest of Champions for October and as the game’s 10th anniversary celebration continues until the end of the year, I’m curious what the team at Kabam has in store for the fans!

Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS, Android and Arcades (I believe mostly in Dave and Buster’s).