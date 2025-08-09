Recruit the best that Elysion has to offer as the upgraded forms of Absolute arrive in the latest update of GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE

Summer isn’t over yet, but GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE’s summer update has come to a close, as we recover from the fanservice, the game prepares to return to business as usual as they release the next two chapters of the main story.

The new update which went live on August 7th will see the unlocking of Chapter 39 and 40…showing the aftermath of the fight between the Commando Squad and their allies against a portion of the massive rapture known as Gluttony. Will the squad continue their pursuit of the Four Beasts or will another matter catch their attention.

As with all title updates the game will offer a brand new side story which focuses on characters who will be making their debut in the recruitment pool. However this batch of characters will be familiar, yet different. Eunhwa, Emma and Vesti, the Absolute squad from Nikke manufacturer Elysion underwent the Tactical Upgrade process after finally settling things with their former member (and the game’s poster girl) Rapi, will make their debut. The trio will be off on a new mission in which they have to hunt an unknown rapture.

Outside of the new chapters and side stories, players who studiously log into the game can earn rewards from the Tactical Up and Not Tactical login events. Completing the latter will net you a new costume for Eunhwa: Tactical Upgrade, featuring a very soft look for the normally hard-edged leader of the Absolute Squad. If you want to add another bunny costume to your collection, September’s mission pass will let you nab a lagomorph inspired costume for everyone’s favorite hacker Nikke, Exia!

So just when you think you’ve got a respite from having to spend your gems and recruit tickets, the game continues to entice you to pull that lever in hopes of getting the shiniest new units. Well at least we don’t have an active Gacha costume…I guess I might be able to eat red meat instead of just instant noodles this month! Hooray!

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE is available now on PC, iOS and Android.

PV - ABSOLUTE | GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE

