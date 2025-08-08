Heading Out adds 2 consoles on its itinerary as it comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 29th

When you’re a game that is monotone with hints of color…you tend to stick out and Heading Out certainly caught my eye when it was on the convention circuit before it was released in 2024. I remember enjoying having the freedom to make choices both good and bad to craft the myth of the “Interstate Jackalope”. In fact our very own Matthew Pollesel took a look at the title when it was initially released on PC and rated it pretty favorably. So it makes sense that the game is looking to hit the pavement again, this time on consoles and with a new publisher.

Crunching Koalas will be helping the team at Serious Sim get this narrative driving adventure onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 29th. For those who just have to experience the freedom of the road right now, you can actually get the PC release of the game at 40% off as part of the From Poland With Love Sale on Steam.

Heading Out will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 29th 2025 and it is available now on PC.

Heading Out - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer | PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

