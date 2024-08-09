Another Gundam Breaker 4 Open Network Test is happening this weekend

If you missed out on mid July’s Gundam Breaker 4 Open Network Test, don’t feel like you missed out as publisher Namco Bandai announced today that the game will be getting a second wave this weekend starting on 8/10 2am PST/ 8/9 11pm EST. Like the previous ONT, players who participate will be able to build their mobile suit utilizing parts from over 20+ Mobile Suits (a fraction of the 250+ suits you’ll have access to in the final game) and in this second ONT, you’ll be able to play some new missions and even try out the game’s diorama mode!

Outside of the ONT, the game also revealed 3 members of its English voice cast and if you’re a Gundam fan some of these names will be familiar to you. Daman Mills who portrayed Yzak Joule in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom will be playing Meister Jin in Gundam Breaker 4. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans’ Yamgai Gilmerton’s English VA Griffin Burns will be portraying Tao. The third member of the English voice cast to be revealed was Jim Foronda who will give voice to the eccentric looking Mr. Gunpla, and while this is his first foray in voicing a Gundam product, he is in real life a Gundam fanatic!

Gundam Breaker 4 is set to arrive on PC, Switch and the PlayStation 5 August 29th.

