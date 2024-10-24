SEGA and RGG Studio celebrate the arrival of Like a Dragon: Yakuza on Prime Video with videogame deals on Steam

October 24th is a busy day for fans of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the first 3 episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza have arrived on Prime Video and Yakuza: Kiwami arrives on the Nintendo Switch (our review here!). SEGA decided to add onto the pile by treating the PC fan base by offering pretty much every title from the franchise in a discounted form. So if it’s the Kiryu Saga, the games featuring the happy go lucky Ichiban Kasuga, the alternate history tale set in the Bakumatsu era everything is discounted in one form or another with discounts reaching up to 70% off until November 7th.

For those looking to view the full listing of what’s on sale please refer the the list below or visit https://store.steampowered.com/sale/LikeADragonFranchiseSale2024.

Promotional Steam discounts running from October 24, 2024 at 10am PT/1pm ET, ending November 7, 2024 at 10am PT/2pm ET include:

Yakuza Series Starter Pack – 50% off

Yakuza Complete Series – 60% off

Like a Dragon Series Starter Pack – 50% off

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 50% off

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 50% off

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 50% off

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 50% off

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition – 50% off

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 50% off

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – 50% off

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition – 50% off

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 70% off

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Edition – 70% off

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle – 60% off

Yakuza 0 – 45% off

Yakuza: Kiwami – 45% off

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 – 45% off

Yakuza 3 Remastered – 70% off

Yakuza 4 Remastered – 70% off

Yakuza 5 Remastered – 70% off

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 70% off

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Clan Creator Card Bundle – 70%

Judgment – 70% off

Lost Judgment – 70% off

Lost Judgment – Kaito Files – 50% off

If you’re still resistant to spend money, the studio has a treat for you too. From October 24th to the 28th you can check out Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name. The experience will allow players to enjoy the game for 4 hours, so maybe skip the cutscenes and don’t dawdle since you’ll want to maximize your experience.

Even though most of my RGG games are on the PlayStation platform, I might need to replicate my collection on PC thanks to the generous savings that are being offered. I mean the most backwards compatible platform is the PC after all…