Starforge Systems treats PC buyers to discounts this Halloween season

Candy isn’t the only treat we can expect this Halloween season as Starforge Systems who professes to offer the “best PCs in the Universe” is offering prospective buyers with discounts up to $200 dollars on select systems as part of their 2024 Halloween Sale. Whether you want something economical like their Horizon model or splurge on something to show your fandom like their Limited Edition Frieren PC, just know anything you buy will have no problem playing the latest and greatest PC gaming has to offer.

The full list of items on sale as well as the discounts you can expect please peruse the list below.

Don’t dawdle, just like Pumpkin Spice, these savings won’t last forever…in fact it all ends on November 1st.