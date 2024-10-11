SEGA and Limited Run Games will finally let PC & Xbox Yakuza fans put something on their shelves with their Yakuza physical series

I’m not above spending money to buy all things Yakuza/Like a Dragon, in fact I’ve got a page bookmarked to buy the japanese version of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii which features a Majima themed pirate barrel game. So when Limited Run Games announced that they will be releasing the Kiryu Saga in physical form, the only thought I had was “what are the premium editions gonna cost me?”

Well other people were less than kind, wondering why this was even a thing, but Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst adeptly cleared up any confusion by stating stating the following on social media “The answer is because Xbox did not have physicals for any of the Yakuza games – we decided to do PS4 in addition in case PlayStation fans wanted the CE.”

The seven titles which star Kazuma Kiryu (and 1 co-starring Goro Majima) will be available in two forms. Standard which is just the game in a blu-ray case and a booklet, the Classic Edition which comes in at a more affordable price than the company’s other premium offerings will include extras such as soundtrack CD, acrylic standees (which will connect with others in the 7 game collection), game specific collectibles such as a Cabaret Grand Keychain for Yakuza 0 and Mesu King cards for Yakuza Kiwami.

Thankfully SEGA and Limited Run Games are quite mindful of their fans’ budgets and will be releasing the games in waves. However if you want to nab a slipcase that will hold all 7 titles you will need to buy either the standard version or the classic version of Yakuza 0. So hopefully you’ll have beat up enough street thugs or if you’re lucky you best a Mr. Beatdown so you can secure all the titles in this collection.

Yakuza 0 and Yakuza 1 will be available as an open pre-order starting October 11th til November 10th…so get enthralled in this wonderfully foreign, yet relatable series today.