Raymond Law explains the rules of piracy in the newest trailer for Like a Dragon: A Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

RGG Studios is quite fond of including real people into their titles and while a majority of them are mostly unknown to folks in the West, they are starting to hire notable Westerners to portray characters in their games as the franchise’s popularity continues to grow in the West. We’ve seen Danny Trejo portray the sinister leader of the Barracudas gang in 2024’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and in the upcoming Like a Dragon: A Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii another real life tough guy will join the elite few who have had their likeness featured in a RGG title.

Samoa Joe has been a mainstay in professional wrestling, having worked for companies such as Ring of Honor, World Wrestling Entertainment and is currently on the roster of All Elite Wrestling. As Joe’s star has risen he was afforded opportunities outside of the ring such as voicing King Shark in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and portraying Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal live action series. The Samoan Submission Machine is set to portray and voice Raymond Law, one of the rulers of the lawless region of Madlantis in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

The latest trailer for the game features Joe’s voice work as he explains how things are run in Madlantis. Will Majima clash against this towering figure or will he be a solid ally in his quest to regain his memory. Only time will tell…although we won’t have to wait that long as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will chart a course on PC, Xbox and the PlayStation platforms on February 21st 2025.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Story Trailer



Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Story Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The Pirate King Raymond Law played by Samoa Joe provides a glimpse into Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, setting sail on Feb 21st.

Pre-order to add Ichiban Kasuga and Nancy to your crew plus the ability to have Majima change into two of Ichiban Kasuga’s iconic outfits.