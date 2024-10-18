Naval battles and a new release date are revealed for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii



Viewers of the Xbox Partner Preview Showcase caught some swashbuckling as the digital program featured a brand new trailer for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Proving that old dogs still can have some new adventures the game will focus on series favorite Goro Majima as he washes up on an island near Hawaii. Losing his memory, he becomes a pirate ship captain as his new life takes him into the high seas.

This new trailer shows what pirate life awaits for players as ship to ship battles, ship boardings and even ship customization awaits. You’ll also travel to the lawless realm of Madlantis where you can show your strength and increase your wealth at the colosseum. For long time fans of the franchise RGG studios throws you a bone by including Yakuza 4’s tetartagonist and series fixture Taiga Saejima. We also get a glimpse of some of the crazy things that will occur in combat where Majima will bust out violins, guitars and even garner the aid of wild animals such as sharks and monkeys!

Accompanying the new trailer was a message from Masayoshi Yokoyama where the head of RGG Studio revealed why the game’s release date was moved up. In an industry where delays are the norm it’s refreshing to see development actually go ahead of schedule thus allow fans to wait less to get their hands on their next title.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will now be coming out on February 21st 2025 on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

