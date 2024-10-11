Get a look at the games inside Tetris Forever

With Tetris Forever releasing as a unique “playable documentary” by Digital Eclipse, gamers will get a chance to play more than 15 Tetris titles that have been released over the 40 or so years that it has been available in game form — which is honestly pretty crazy if you think about it.

From a recreation of the first Tetris prototype, to the Japan-only multiplayer Tetris Battle Gaiden for the Super Famicom, to the brand-new Tetris Time Warp created especially for Tetris Forever, there’s an interesting variety of Tetris titles to play and history to work through in the release. In addition to just playable games, there’s an interactive timeline and virtual museum which provides more detail for many of the Tetris variants, along with a 90 minute of documentary with interviews from a variety of game developers and designers.

Check out the trailer showing off many of the confirmed Tetris games, and see the latest list and details below too. Tetris Forever is scheduled to hit all consoles and the PC later this year.

A look at the games inside Tetris® Forever

Today, renowned retro gaming studio Digital Eclipse, in partnership with The Tetris Company, is pleased to reveal the newest trailer for the upcoming game Tetris Forever, the latest entry in the studio’s Gold Master Series. The Tetris games are set in an interactive timeline that celebrates the original, genre-inspiring puzzle game and tells the unique story of the game’s evolution from a small, single-programmer effort behind the Iron Curtain to an international gaming franchise with enduring popularity. Explore four decades of Tetris history with more than 15 games, including several classics making their debut outside Japan for the first time. Relive the origins from 1984 with a faithful recreation of the first Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer, face off in the multiplayer favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, unleash massive explosions to clear lines in Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, and enjoy many other classic games. The single and multiplayer games included in Tetris Forever include versions from the Apple II, Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, and Nintendo’s Japanese-market consoles, the Famicom and Super Famicom. Some of the included games are: Tetris, released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II

Tetris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicom

Tetris Battle Gaiden, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 3, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy

Super Bombliss DX, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy Tetris Forever also features a brand-new game, Tetris Time Warp, developed by Digital Eclipse. This new take on the classic lets players “warp” through different eras of Tetris, experiencing a dynamic mix of graphics, play styles, and mechanics in real time. Key Features of Tetris Forever Include: The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris, which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet “Electronika 60” computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.

Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.

The True Story of Tetris: With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form.

An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics! Tetris Forever launches on PC via Steam and GOG, and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S later this year in 2024. For more information, sign up for the Digital Eclipse newsletter HERE.