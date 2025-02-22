Sail the seas with Captain Majima as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii releases today

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza casts off today as the latest title from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios is now available on PC and consoles (see our review here of course). Help series favorite Goro Majima recover his memory as well as keep a promise to his benefactor in this brand new adventure taking place in Hawaii!

This title returns to the franchises beat’em up roots and offers players two styles of combat, Majima’s familiar Mad Dog style which relies on the ex-Yakuza’s Patriarch’s blazing speed and his trusty dagger and Sea Dog a style that befits a buccaneer. Explore the waters of Hawaii, take on other pirate crews and plunder their treasure. Earn fame and gold in the colosseum of the lawless wonderland known as Madlantis. However don’t forget to find out who you were before you washed ashore on Rich Island.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PC, the Xbox and the PlayStation platforms. Fans can earn the Kazuma Kiryu costume in-game for free if you sign up for a SEGA account!

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Launch Trailer



