Nintendo wants to make waking up fun with the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo!



Unless we missed the memo, Nintendo releasing a physical alarm clock was not on our 2024 bingo card for sure. And hey, it’s not quite the new Nintendo hardware we were anticipating either, but what can you do.

Regardless Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is already available directly from Nintendo right here for Nintendo Switch Online members, though it’ll roll out to all retail channels for everyone in early 2025.

So what is Alarmo? Well… it’s a bright red interactive alarm clock with a motion sensor and fun Nintendo-themed audio/animation scenes from a variety of games and properties including Zelda, Mario, Splatoon, Pikmin and more. There are 35 scenes in all including those which can be downloaded. Alarmo can track sleep patterns and quality, and offers quite a bit of configuration for those who want to tinker with the alarm and clock options.

Check out the announcement trailer and product shots below, and read on for all the nitty-gritty details.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo – Announcement Trailer:



Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo product shots:

Ever wish that you could wake up in one of the playful worlds from Nintendo? Well, it’s time to stop dreaming! Introducing Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo – an interactive alarm clock designed to add some Nintendo charm to your home and your daily routine. Alarmo will be available at retail starting in early 2025 at a suggested price of $99.99 USD, and Nintendo Switch Online members in the U.S. and Canada can purchase it early* via the My Nintendo Store right now! Want to see Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo in action? Get your first look here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/nintendo-sound-clock-alarmo-121311/. Alarmo features motion sensor** technology that responds to your movements, allowing you to snooze your alarm with motion alone and stop it by getting out of bed. Tailor your routine and make waking up fun by picking from 35 scenes inspired by five Nintendo titles – Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure – then set a time and let Alarmo handle the rest. In the morning you’ll experience immersive sounds and music from the scene you picked. Rise to sounds of the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and friends, begin your day’s adventure with Link and Princess Zelda, or start fresh with the Inklings from Splatoon 3. And those are just some of the experiences you can wake up to! That’s not all – you can also check Records*** to see how much you move around in your sleep, set an hourly chime themed to your chosen title, and change between Steady or Gentle Modes for your morning alarm. In Steady Mode, the alarm will gradually get more intense the longer you stay in bed, whereas Gentle Mode offers a more consistent intensity level. There’s also Button Mode for a more traditional, tactile “hit the snooze button” alarm clock experience. You can even use sleepy sounds to wind down with soothing music and sounds at your set bedtime. Plus, if you link your Nintendo Account you can download**** scenes from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons games via free updates when they become available. For more insight into the development of Alarmo, be sure to check out the Ask The Developers interview on the Nintendo website, here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/ask-the-developer-vol-14-nintendo-sound-clock-alarmo-part-1/. Right now, only Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the U.S. and Canada can purchase Alarmo at My Nintendo Store. To sign up for either membership, or for more information about the special offers and benefits of each, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/. Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is also available at the Nintendo NY store, with no Nintendo Switch Online membership required for purchase. Whether you’re looking to up your wake-up game, add a splash of Nintendo color to your home or just wind down with your favorite characters, Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is not just an alarm clock — it adds a bit of fun to your whole day.