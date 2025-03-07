Nintendo’s Sound Clock Alarmo will be available at more retailers starting March 9th

Perhaps the of their more oddball product announcements, Nintendo introduced their Sound Clock Alarmo last October and in the most Nintendo way, the company made the device only available via the Nintendo eShop (With an active Nintendo Online Subscription) or the Nintendo New York located in New York City’s Rockefeller Center. So if you weren’t subscribed to their online gaming service, or located in the tri-state area of the United States, your hopes of waking up with Alarmo’s assistant would require a gray market purchase. Well for those who want to keep their hands clean and only purchase items via authorized retailers, your wait is finally over as Alarmo will be sold at major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target as well as GameStop starting March 9th.

As someone who wakes up unassisted around 3am every morning, an alarm clock isn’t exactly high on my shopping list. However, fellow editor Benny Rose revealed how the clock made waking up fun for his young son and wholeheartedly recommended the device on our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. So if you want the dulcet tones of Princess Peach ushering gently you to start your day or perhaps you need something more aggressive like the Guardian from The Legend of Zelda ominously beeping as it takes aim to wake you up “forcefully”, you’ll start your day one way or another.

Nintendo Sound Clock is now available for $99.99 via the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Nintendo New York, and retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target and GameStop.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo – Announcement Trailer



Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo – Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube