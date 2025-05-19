Persona5: The Phantom X arrives on Western shores June 26th, 2025

As long as adults have cruelty in their hearts there will always be a place for the Phantom Thieves and on June 26th ATLUS will introduce you to a new group when they finally launch Persona5: The Phantom X. This mobile iteration of Persona has technically been running in China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea since last year and soon the Japanese and Western Markets will finally get in on the action!

Along with the release announcement ATLUS released a nearly hour long deep dive video regarding the title and revealed the game will have a presence at this year’s Anime Expo with both a booth on the expo floor as well as a panel taking place on July 5th 2025.

Pre-registration for the title has begun and as with all pre-registration campaigns, the more people who sign up, the more rewards players will receive when the game launches which includes 10 free contract draws, 5 free weapon draws and a free outfit for the protagonist. So there certainly is enthusiasm for the title.

Persona5: The Phantom X will steal your phone’s battery life when it launches on PC, iOS and Android June 26th 2025.

P5X News -First announcement! We’re the Phantom Thieves, and we’re here to steal your heart!-



