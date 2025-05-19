Ruffy and the Riverside will mix things up this June!

CTRL+C, CTRL+V (If you’re an Apple user just replace CTRL with Command, also I have no idea what you Linux people do…so do whatever it is you do) has never been this much fun! Ruffy and the Riverside, a 3D collect-a-thon platformer has revealed its release date and it’s coming to PC and consoles on June 26th, 2026.

It seems the title has gotten into the hands of various outlets and they are falling in love with the unique visuals, the game’s texture swap mechanics and overall vibe. In fact after seeing all these outlets rave about the title, I took a short detour and actually checked out the game’s demo on Steam. I have to say I have to concur with the praise! In fact I’m certainly looking forward to exploring Riverside this June and I’m hoping to have quite the time riding haybales in this vibrant landscape. So if you’ve enjoyed games like Mario Galaxy, Banjo-Kazooie and other 3D platformers you’ll certainly want to give this title a look!

Ruffy and the Riverside will launch on June 26th 2025 on PC, the Switch, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Ruffy and the Riverside – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch



