Prepare for MAR10 Day 2025 festivities

MAR10 Day is just around the corner and Nintendo is revealing plenty of opportunities to help prepare for the big day. Those staying close to home can pick up the Nintendo Switch − OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle to explore the Flower Kingdom, and they can also discover retail offers on select Mario games. Eligible fans looking for adventure can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. As part of the MAR10 Day festivities, Nintendo is also announcing a partnership with JetBlue to reveal a custom-painted aircraft featuring Mario and friends!
Take a Warp Pipe over to Mario.Nintendo.com for a full list of MAR10 Day activities where you can:
- Bring Home Super Mario Fun for the Whole Family: Dive into the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game this MAR10 Day with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle. For the suggested retail price of $349.99 (a combined savings of $67.98*), you get a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a digital download of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership**.
- Discover Retail Offers on Nintendo Switch Games Featuring Mario and Friends: On March 9, select Nintendo Switch games featuring Mario and friends will be available for a suggested retail price of $39.99, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. Also, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be available for a suggested retail price of just $29.99! Participating retailers include Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart.
- Wake Up with Mario and Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo: Starting March 9, Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will be available at select retailers including Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target. Featuring a sensor*** that reacts to your movements****, Alarmo is more than just an alarm clock. Alarmo can track your sleep activity and also create soundscapes from Nintendo Switch games throughout the day.
- Enter An Epic SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Sweepstakes*****: Starting today, fans can visit My Nintendo for a chance to win a trip for four to Orlando, Florida to experience all four theme parks of Universal Orlando Resort, including the immersive worlds of the all-new Universal Epic Universe, featuring SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. Experience your favorite video game characters like never before. From steering through iconic Mario Kart™ courses, to riding a mine cart through Donkey Kong Country™, to hitting ? Blocks and collecting digital coins as you explore, it’s interactive fun for everyone.
- Check Out a JetBlue Aircraft Featuring Mario and Friends: JetBlue and Nintendo have partnered on a custom livery featuring Mario and friends! The Airbus A320 Restyled aircraft named “Cloudtop Cruiser” features a bright, colorful design featuring Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Bowser, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. Inside the aircraft, the welcome screens of the plane’s seatback entertainment touchscreens will also include Mario and some of his Mushroom Kingdom pals. JetBlue customers and Nintendo fans can now spot the Cloudtop Cruiser flying throughout JetBlue’s network!
- Join a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge Event: Join the My Nintendo Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe Community Challenge for an opportunity to receive 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points******. Between March 7 and March 17, players will join forces to try and finish one million combined laps in the game! Even if you participate for just one lap, you will be eligible to receive the Platinum Points if players worldwide combine to meet the goal. Enter the tournament code 1152-2501-4827 to get started. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is needed to join the race and if you don’t have one, you can claim a code for a 14-day free trial membership**. Visit My Nintendo to learn more.
There are even more ways that Mario fans can level up their MAR10 Day experience this year, such as redeeming their Platinum Points for My Nintendo rewards (including a new Super Mario™ Stadium Tote Bag) and attending events at GameStop, Best Buy or Nintendo New York. For a full list of activities, visit Mario.Nintendo.com.
With so much to do this MAR10 Day, you can keep the celebration going whether you’re at home or on the move! Let’s-a go!