Prepare for MAR10 Day 2025 festivities

With MAR10 Day 2025 (March 10th obviously) sneaking up towards the end of this week, Nintendo has dropped off details on the type of fun events and festivities they are planning for the big day.

As always, there’s a featured hardware bundle, such as the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle, which will be available for $349.99. The on the software side, a selection of Mario appropriate Nintendo Switch games will be available for only $39.99. But wait, there’s more. Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will go live at other retailers. There’s a sweepstakes for a trip to Universal Epic Universe, featuring Super Mario World, and if you’re looking to take a trip and book on JetBlue you may get the chance to fly on an aircraft featuring a cool Mario and Friends livery which features Mario-themed seatback entertainment.

Check out some of the details for MAR10 Day 2025 below!