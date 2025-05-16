Kojima Productions to go on tour ahead of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’s launch

Kojima Productions fans eagerly await June 26th as that will be the day they will experience Hideo Kojima’s latest work Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. However before that date arrives the company will be launching a worldwide tour which will see them visit twelve locations globally during a six month stint.

While concrete details of what will be happening at these stops have not been revealed, we do know the location and most of the dates of this expansive tour.

8th June – Los Angeles

14th June – Sydney

26th June – Tokyo

28th June – Paris

30th June – London

4th July – Seoul

6th July – Taipei

9th July – Hong Kong

12th July – Shanghai

August – Riyadh

October – Sao Paulo

November – Lucca

So when the first game released, New York was lucky enough to be a stop on the Fractured Worlds: The Art of Death Stranding event, however this time around Kojima Productions opted not to take a bite out of the Big Apple and opted to give fans in Riyadh, Sao Paulo and Lucca a chance to connect with the prolific development house. While it’s unlikely I’ll be able to attend any stops of this tour, I know I’ll be scouring social media to see what and even who might show up at these twelve stops in the second half of 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be on the move when it comes to the PlayStation 5 on June 26th, 2025.

