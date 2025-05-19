ININ and TAITO’s Parasol Superstars bundle gets a digital and physical release in September

Heads up Bubble Bobble fans, ININ and TAITO are gearing up to release a one-two punch of titles from the beloved Bubble Bobble series in the form of Parasol Superstars.

Parasol Superstars will include a bundle of Parasol Stars (the first re-release we reviewed here recently) games, which is the 3rd in the Bubble Bobble series along with a bonus but somewhat unrelated Spica Adventure which was an arcade action title which never was released outside of Japan.

Parasol Superstars will release on September 16th, 2025 as a digital release for for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox. There will also be a physical edition that will be made available for the Nintendo Switch and PS5. Lastly, Spica Adventure will also get a standalone digital only release on September 30th, 2025 as well.

Check out the game details and media below.

Parasol Superstars – Special Edition Pre-Order Trailer



Parasol Superstars - Special Edition Pre-Order Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Parasol Stars / Spica Adventure screens:

Get ready for a double dose of platforming nostalgia and charm as two beloved titles come together in one vibrant package. “Parasol Superstars” unites the classic bubble-blasting acclaimed adventure Parasol Stars with the cosmic, retro-inspired platformer Spica Adventure – new to western gamers – delivering hours of arcade-style action and timeless fun. Parasol Superstars launches on 16th September 2025 digital for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox. The physical release will be only on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Spica Adventure will also get a digital only release on 30th September 2025. Originally released as the third entry in TAITO’s legendary Bubble Bobble series, Parasol Stars brings back fan-favorite characters Bubby and Bobby in a whirlwind quest across fantastical worlds – armed only with magical parasols. It’s colorful, chaotic, and full of the quirky energy that defined an era of gaming. Joining the bundle is Spica Adventure, a fast-paced space odyssey starring Nico, a fearless girl exploring the stars. Long considered a hidden gem, Spica Adventure was previously available as a japanese phone game and later available in arcades – and never released outside of Japan. For the first time ever, Western players can enjoy this unique title on home platforms, complete with enhancements and extras. Parasol Superstars offers: 🌈 Two complete platforming adventures 🌀 The classic Parasol Stars, faithfully restored with modern enhancements 💫 Spica Adventure, finally making its home console and Western debut plus modern enhancements and features 🎮 Optimized for modern platforms with controller support and quality-of-life features 👯‍♂️ Local 2-player co-op in Parasol Stars 📚 A Special Edition contains bonus content such as an History Artbook and a Best of Soundtrack of both games Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering these gems for the first time, Parasol Superstars invites players of all ages to jump, spin, and splash their way through joyful, fast-paced worlds.